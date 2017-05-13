Russian pavilion opened at 57th Venice Biennale

The 57th International Art Exhibition - Venice Biennale, titled Viva Arte Viva, opened for public on May 13. It features 86 national participations, including from Russia.

"Our project is not about politics, it’s about the world in general, which is reflected in its title ‘Theatrum Orbis Terrarum," the commissioner of the Russian pavilion in Venice Semyon Mikhailovsky told TASS.

The Russian presence at the Venice Biennale this year is as large and diverse as never before, said Mikhailovsky, who is also rector of St. Petersburg’s Repin State Academy Institute of Painting, Sculpture and Architecture. "We can see a host of fellow countrymen here, and I have never seen as many Russian projects, parties, events and presentations as this time," he pointed out.

The Russian pavilion is more than 100 years old. The Russian national exhibition is part of the Biennale’s official program and can seek its Golden Lion.

The Venice Biennale will last till November 26.