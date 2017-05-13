Virus attacks on Russia's emergencies ministry blocked

Kaspersky Lab said around 45,000 virus attackes had been registered on Friday in 74 countries. Source: Reuters

Russia’s emergencies ministry said on Friday it has repelled several virus attacks on its computers.

"All attempted virus attacks on PCs have been blocked. Not a single computer has been infected. The ministry’s internet resources are operating in the routine mode," a ministry spokesman told TASS.

Kasperski Lab said on Friday around 45,000 hacker attacks had been registered as of 21:45 Moscow time on Friday in 74 world countries, most of them in Russia.

Thus, Russia’s interior ministry confirmed a virus attack on its PCs with the Windows operating system. "The ministry’s IT and information protection department reported a virus attack on the ministry’s Windows-operated PCs.

Thanks to the timely measures, about 1,000 infected computers, or less than one percent of the ministry’s computers, were blocked," Irina Volk, the ministry’s spokeswoman, told TASS on Friday.

She stressed that the ministry’s server resources had not been infected with the virus because they use other operating systems and domestic servers with Elbrus processing units. "By now, the virus has been localized, measures are being taken to eliminate it and update anti-virus programs," she added.