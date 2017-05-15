Russia Beyond The Headlines

Moscow metro gets new chief

May 15, 2017 TASS
vitaly kozlovsky
Viktor Kozlovsky appointed as Moscow subway’s new chief. Source: Moskva Agency

Viktor Kozlovsky has been appointed as the Moscow subway’s new chief, the metro press office reported on May 15.

"He [Viktor Kozlovsky earlier held the post of the first deputy of Moscow subway head Dmitry Pegov who will now be in charge of the passenger department of Russian Railways company. Viktor Kozlovsky’s entire professional activity was linked with railway transport," the press office said, TASS reports.

Kozlovsky, 56, graduated from the Moscow Railway Transport Institute. From September 2014, he held the post of the first deputy head of the Moscow subway in charge of train traffic and infrastructure services. Under his direction, the Moscow subway introduced additional trains at rush hours, reduced intervals in train traffic and launched Moskva new-generation domestic trains in the spring of 2017.

