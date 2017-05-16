Kremlin: Sanctions against Russia violate Ukrainians’ rights to information

Having expanded its sanctions against Kiev once again violated the Ukrainians’ rights to information, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on May 16, TASS reports.

"It [the anti-Russian sanctions expansion] is yet another step in a chain of many others that violate Ukrainian people’s right to receive information they want to know," he told journalists.

He said it is "yet another manifestation of unfriendly, shortsighted policy towards Russia." In his words, the news sanctions reveal "who can be behind the situation when we see the Minsk agreements being stalled."

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko enforced the decision of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council on expanding the list of Russian nationals and entities subject to Ukrainian sanctions and extending earlier sanctions.

The blacklist includes 1,228 individuals and 468 legal entities. Among the blacklisted entities are Russian social networks Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki, and also e-mail services Mail.ru and Yandex. Internet providers in Ukraine will block access to these websites.