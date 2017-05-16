Russian Defense Ministry invests in advanced Tigr armored vehicles

Video by YouTube / TASS

Russia’s Military Industrial Company has started developing a new generation of the Tigr (Tiger) armored vehicles, with the first model likely to be rolled out in 2018, the company’s CEO, Alexander Krasovitsky, told TASS.

"The development of the next-generation Tiger armored vehicles has been launched. The Defense Ministry has welcomed this project and has earmarked funding for it," he said.

According to Krasovitsky, the company’s engineers are now working on sketches for the new "Tigers".

"I think we will see this vehicle next year ‘in the flesh’," he added.

Earlier Krasovitsky told that the new vehicle will have a heavy-lift capacity and a V-shaped undercarriage and more comfortable seating for the combat crew and landing troops. The vehicle will also get Class 1, Class 2, and, over time, Class-3 protection under the common technical requirements.

