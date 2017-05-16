Trump says he has the right to share info with Russia to fight terrorism

U.S. President Donald Trump: "As President I wanted to share with Russia which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety." Source: AP.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that as head of state he had the absolute right to share information with Russia, TASS reports.

He added that the information would facilitate the fight against terrorism, particularly with the Islamic State terror group.

"As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety," Trump wrote on Twitter.

As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 16 May 2017

"Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS and terrorism," the U.S. president added.

...to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 16 May 2017

By this tweet, Trump commented on media reports accusing him of revealing classified information at his recent meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak.

The Washington Post said earlier that "President Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador in a White House meeting last week, according to current and former U.S. officials, who said Trump’s disclosures jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State."