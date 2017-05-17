Russia to deliver planned amount of Ebola vaccines to Guinea by end of June

Russia’s Gamaleya Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology produced more than 1,000 doses of the vaccine. Source: AP

Russia’s Gamaleya Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology has produced the full amount of Ebola vaccines to be handed over to the Republic of Guinea within the next month and a half, the press service of the Russian Health Ministry said in a statement on May 17, TASS reports.

"The Center’s researchers produced more than 1,000 doses of the vaccine. In the next month and a half they will be delivered to Guinea," the statement reads.

Russian and Guinean scientists will analyze the use of this vaccine (named Gam-Evak-Kombi), which is the first one officially certified for clinical use.

"Russian scientists developed the vaccine in record time, however, it surpasses similar foreign vaccines in many aspects," the Russian Health Ministry added.