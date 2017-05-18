Russian diplomat says Moscow and Washington should fight terrorism together

Moscow and Washington are bound to positively cooperate, they should fight against terrorism together, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov told reporters on May 18.

The State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs upheld Antonov’s appointment as Russia’s ambassador to the United States, a source in the Committee told TASS after a closed-door meeting.

According to Antonov, participants in the meeting "exchanged views on the form Russian-US relations should take."

"I believe everybody agrees that Russia and the United States are just bound to positively cooperate," the diplomat added.

"We should stand together in the fight against the scourge of international terrorism."