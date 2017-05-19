Lavrov calls U.S. strike against pro-government forces in Syria illegal

Sergei Lavrov: 'It was yet another crude violation of Syria’s sovereignty.' Source: AP

U.S. air strike against pro-government forces in Syria was illegitimate and unlawful regardless of what had caused it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told on May 19, TASS reports.

"The U.S. command said the strike was delivered because these pro-government forces posed a threat to the opposition which cooperates with the U.S.-led coalition," Lavrov said.

"Whatever the reason why the U.S. command made such a decision, the strike was illegitimate and unlawful. It was yet another crude violation of Syria’s sovereignty," he stated.

Lavrov said he had no evidence Washington had warned Moscow of its plans to deal the strike.

An air force group of the U.S.-led counter-terrorist group on May 18 attacked pro-government forces in Syria operating within the established de-escalation zone northwest of At Tanf. The coalition’s headquarters argued that the forces had posed a threat to the United States and its allies.