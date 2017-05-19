Renault recalls more than 10,000 Kaptur SUVs in Russia

Renault Russia, Renault dealer in Russia, is recalling more than 10,100 Kaptur SUVs sold in Russia from June 2016 to May 2017, the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) reported on May 19, TASS reports.

"The reason for recalling Renault Kaptur cars is the contact between the protective wheel arch liner of the right rear wheel arch and the rear right flexible brake hose in case of some combinations of load and vehicle driving modes," the report says.

The manufacturer will replace the rear right brake hose on the recalled cars if traces of contact with the wheel arch liner are detected there. All repair work will be done free of charge for the cars’ owners.

