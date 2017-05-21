From 2011 to May 19, 2017, China imported 100 mln tonnes of oil from Russia through Skovorodino-Mohe pipeline for a total of $62.57 bln, according to the report od the Customs Administration of Heilongjiang Province.

According to the estimates of the China National Oil and Gas Corporation (CNPC), the share of imports in the structure of China's oil consumed in 2016 increased to 65%, rising by 5 percentage points compared to the previous year.

According to company estimates, last year China's oil consumption increased by 2.8% to 556 mln tonnes, including about 200 mln tonnes produced independently by the country.

Supplies of Russian oil to China via the Skovorodino-Mohe oil pipeline began in 2011 after agreements have been reached between Rosneft, Transneft and CNPC (China National Petroleum Corporation).

Source: tass.com