Missile launched by North Korea was not intercontinental - media

May 21, 2017 TASS
Japan issues resolute protest to North Korea over new missile launch.

The missile launched by North Korea on Sunday was not an intercontinental ballistic missile, the news agency Yonhap reported.

North Korea made another missile launch towards the Sea of Japan on May 21.

According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, the missile most likely did not reach Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

The South Korean Defense Ministry is currently gathering the relevant information.

Meanwhile, the Japanese government has opened a crisis headquarters in the wake of North Korea’s missile launch and is also gathering and analyzing the relevant information.

