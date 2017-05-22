Sochi resident wins record-breaking $6.5 mln lottery jackpot

The record-breaking jackpot ticket was sold in Sochi for 700 rubles through a mobile application.

A Sochi local has won a record-setting jackpot prize of 364,685,787 rubles (roughly $6.5 mln) in lottery, the Stoloto lottery organizers told on May 22, TASS reports.

"The ‘6 out of 45’ State Lotto will award the jackpot prize of 364,685,787 rubles to a Sochi resident," the report says. According to Stoloto, the record-breaking jackpot ticket was sold in Sochi for 700 rubles through a mobile application.

"This was a multiple bet: one field with seven numbers. The 2,943rd lucky draw had the following numbers: 11, 44, 26, 3, 22, 34," the company specified.

The Stoloto lottery organizers are still waiting for the winning ticket-holder to show up.