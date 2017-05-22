Turk who confessed to Russian pilot’s death jailed for 5 years

Alparslan Celik, who confessed to killing Russian pilot Oleg Peshkov, has been sentenced on May 22 to five years in prison for illegal firearms possession, Celik’s lawyer Taskin Kangal told TASS.

"I confirm that Alparslan Celik has been sentenced to five years of imprisonment for carrying a weapon. We haven’t received the written court judgement, but I confirm the sentence," he said.

Celik, being a Grey Wolves leader, took the blame for the pilot’s death upon himself, as his fighters did not follow his order and continued firing, although he personally did not kill the pilot.

The incident occurred in Syria on November 24, 2015, when the Turkish air force shot down a Russian Su-24, killing its pilot Oleg Peshkov.