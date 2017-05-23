Russia easies food embargo on sea water and salt

Sea water and salt are now partially withdrawn from this list of goods that are prohibited from being imported into Russia. Source: Vostock-Photo

The Russian government has made amendments to the list of goods that are prohibited from being imported into the country. Sea water and salt are now partially withdrawn from this list, according to the decree signed by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on May 23.

The decree allows the supply of the sea water - in the form of biological supplements - and salt for the production of medicines and biological supplements.

The food embargo against the EU countries, the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Norway was introduced on Aug. 7, 2014 in response to the sanctions against Russia imposed by the West over the Crimean reunification with Russia and the Ukrainian crisis.

Russia’s embargo included all types of meat, poultry, fish, seafood, some dairy, meat products, and vegetables, fruit, and nuts produced in these countries.

