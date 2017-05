Senator: Manchester attack indicates need to join efforts in war on terror

People sit next to a police cordon near to the Manchester Arena, UK, May 23, 2017. Source: Reuters

The Manchester Arena explosion has once again emphasized the need for the global community to join efforts in the fight against terrorism, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee for Defense and Security Frants Klintsevich told TASS on May 23.

"This was undoubtedly a terrorist attack. Explosions rarely hit arenas for other reasons, I don’t remember such cases," Klintsevich said.

The Russian senator pointed out that "even the tightest security measures" did not guarantee full safety. According to Klintsevich, a comprehensive fight against terrorism is necessary. "The beast must be killed in its lair, there is no other way," he added.

"The Manchester Arena terrorist attack is just screaming that there is a need to join our efforts in the war on terror. Some practical steps should be taken," Klintsevich stressed.

The Russian senator also conveyed his condolences to the British people. "We know what it means when people are killed in terrorist attacks," he said.

An explosion rocked the indoor arena in the English city of Manchester at 10:35 p.m. local time on May 22 right after a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande, killing 22 people and leaving 59 wounded. Authorities say the explosion is being treated as a terrorist attack.