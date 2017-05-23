Russia Beyond The Headlines

Twenty hackers arrested in Russia for stealing over $880,000

May 23, 2017 Paul Rose, for RBTH
The hacker group Cron been arrested for infecting over one million smartphones with a “Trojan” virus, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The group, which consists of 20 members, siphoned over 50 million rubles ($883,555) from within Russia and abroad.
hacker
The group siphoned over 50 million rubles from within Russia and abroad. Source: Sergei Konkov/TASS

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has intercepted and arrested 20 hackers from the group “Cron,” reports Gazeta.ru (in Russian).

The company Group-IB assisted the ministry in intercepting the hackers. It’s believed the group is responsible for stealing funds from bank accounts with the help of a so-called “Trojan” virus. The virus exploited a vulnerability in Android phones, allowing fake clone apps to act as real ones. Security specialists first heard about the group in March 2015.

Irina Volk, an official spokeswoman for the ministry, claimed that the attackers’ virus infected over one million smartphones and siphoned over 50 million rubles ($883,555). The suspected leader of the interregional group is a 30-year-old resident from Ivanovo. Four members have been taken into custody, while the rest have been released pending further inquiry. A criminal case has been initiated for computer information fraud.

Read more: WannaCry hack: Why has Russia suffered more than other countries?

Multimedia

The Etiquette of Shaking Hands

Russia: Tips, Tricks & Travel: The Etiquette of Shaking Hands

Your opinion

News

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook