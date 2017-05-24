Russia, U.S. preparing project on southern zone of de-escalation in Syria

Russia and the United States continue discussing the situation in Syria in a round-the-clock mode and are preparing a joint project on the southern zone of de-escalation, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, on May 24, TASS reports.

"We did not halt contacts and cooperation with them, this is also happening almost in a round-the-clock mode, we are talking with them during the day and the night, and we are meeting at different venues," Shoigu said.

"A great work is underway with them," Shoigu said. "We would like it to be completed and presented as a project ready for implementation. But we are working with them and working, naturally, on the southern zone of de-escalation," the minister said.

The Russian Defense Ministry is also in touch on this zone with Jordan and Israel. "We enjoy a constructive dialogue," Shoigu said.