FSB detains 4 Islamic State members for plotting terrorist attack

Russia’s federal security service FSB has detained four members of the outlawed terrorist organization Islamic State in Moscow for plotting terrorist attacks at transport facilities, TASS reports.

The FSB’s public relations center said that on May 25 four members of a terrorist group were detained in Moscow. Some were Russian citizens and others, citizens of Central Asian countries.

They were making preparations for blowing up makeshift explosive devices at Moscow’s transport facilities. The Islamic State-linked group had was guided from Syrian territory, the FSB said.

"After an act of sabotage the terrorists planned to leave for Syria for joining the Islamic State in its combat operations," the FSB said.