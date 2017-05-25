Nissan recalls over 42,000 Almera cars in Russia over rear window defect

'The rear window could be installed without the use of a ground layer.' Source: TASS

Nissan Manufacturing Russia LLC recalls 42,269 Nissan Almera cars sold in Russia from November 2012 to June 2015 due to the possible detachment of the rear window from the body of the car, the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) reported.

"The reason for the recall of cars is the defect detected during the assembly of the car. The rear window could be installed without the use of a ground layer. Without this layer, glass may be poorly attached to the body of the car, partial detachment of the glass from the body may occur," the report said.

In Rosstandart also noted that in such cases, customers may notice an increase in the overall noise level in the cabin, TASS reports. Leakage of water into the car interior is also likely and in the worst case, complete detachment of the rear window from the car body is not ruled out.

The recalled cars will be inspected and the rear window will be reinstalled if necessary. All repair work will be free of charge for the owners.