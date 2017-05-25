VEB: World oil prices unlikely to ever exceed $60

'It's unlikely that oil will ever exceed $60 per barrel.' Source: Reuters

The world oil prices are unlikely to ever exceed $60 per barrel in the future, according to VEB Chairman Sergey Gorkov, TASS reports.

"It's unlikely that oil will ever exceed $60 per barrel. Never, except for some cataclysms, which can be very short-lived," Gorkov said.

According to him, Russia should take into account the factor of low oil prices as a serious challenge for the economy and the budget.

