Argentina mulls purchasing Russian-made helicopters

Argentina has been looking into a possible purchase of Russian-made Mi-23M, Mi-28NE and Ka-52 helicopters, the Helicopters of Russia company said in its corporate magazine, TASS reports.

"In 2011, Argentina purchased several Mi-171E helicopters for use at the South Pole. At the moment, the Argentinean side plans to increase the number of those aircraft and also studies the issue of buying Mi-35M, Mi-28NE and Ka-52 helicopters," the magazine said.

Defense and security structures of Ecuador, Bolivia and Paraguay are also studying the possibility of purchasing Russian helicopters.

"All the above-mentioned states have sent official request for acquiring Russian helicopter equipment, consultations are under way," the magazine said.