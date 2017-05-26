Estonia to expel 2 Russian diplomats

Russia’s Consul General in Estonia’s third largest city Narva - Dmitry Kazennov - and Consul Andrei Surgayev are to be expelled from the country, Estonia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Sandra Kamilova told TASS on May 26.

"The Estonian Foreign Ministry can confirm that Kazennov and Surgayev will be expelled from Estonia," she said, refusing however either to explain the reason or to say whether the Russian embassy has been notified of the move or not. The Russian embassy was unavailable for comment.

The Russian Foreign Ministry​ called the expulsion of diplomats an unfriendly step. "This is another unfriendly and unwarranted step which will be met with a response," the statement reads.