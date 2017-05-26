Now up to 6 years behind bars for inciting child suicide in Russia

Russia aims to reduce high number of child suicides with new bill. Source: Getty Images

Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, passed a law in the third and final reading on May 26 introducing criminal responsibility for creating the so-called Internet "death groups,” instigating children to commit suicide, TASS reports.

The initiative was authored by Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Irina Yarovaya.

"Incitement to suicide or attempted suicide through threats, harsh treatment, or systematic violation of human dignity of a victim is punishable by a maximum prison term of six years," said Pavel Krasheninnikov, who heads the State Duma Committee for State Construction and Legislation.

Administrators of the "death groups," websites devoted to suicides, and different communities aimed at inciting to suicide will face punishment. "Criminal responsibility for these crimes is envisaged regardless of if a victim managed to commit suicide. This will allow curbing and preventing possible dangerous consequences," Krasheninnikov added.