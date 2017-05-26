Russia Beyond The Headlines

White House: Trump yet undetermined on Russian sanctions

May 26, 2017 TASS
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump. Source: Reuters

U.S. president Donald Trump is yet to determine his stance on sanctions, previously imposed on Russia by the United States in Europe, said National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, who accompanies Trump on his first foreign visit.

"I think the president is looking at it. Right now, we don’t have a position," the U.S. official said.

Cohn said relations with Russia will be discussed at the upcoming G7 summit in Italy’s Taormina, adding that the matter of anti-Russian sanctions was also raised during the NATO summit in Brussels on May 25.

"The discussion on sanctions and Russia came up at NATO tonight. It was a pretty broad discussion with a lot of the NATO talking about Russian sanctions," he said.

