Huntsman may soon replace Tefft as U.S. ambassador to Russia

U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Tefft, whose term expires this autumn, confirmed on May 29 that former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman may soon replace him, TASS reports.

"We are waiting for Huntsman," Tefft told reporters on the sidelines of the Fort Ross Dialogue, a forum on U.S.-Russian relations.

"I promised I would be here for three years and I will serve my country for three years here," he said.

Media reports said in March that Jon Huntsman had accepted President Donald Trump’s offer to be envoy to Russia. John Tefft has been serving as the U.S. Ambassador to Russia since November 2014.