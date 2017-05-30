Kadyrov invites Macron and Merkel to visit Chechnya

Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov: 'Our door is open.' Source: Yelena Afonina/TASS

Head of Russia’s Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov has invited French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Chechnya to assess the situation in the region, TASS reports.

"It is not right to accuse the Russian media of slander while your opinion is based on false information," Kadyrov wrote on Telegram.

"French President Macron may take Merkel with him and come to the Chechen Republic to find out the truth. Our door is open," Kadyrov added.

During a press conference following his talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he was determined to keep an eye on the situation concerning the rights of LGBT people in Chechnya.