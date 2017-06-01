Russia may bid for hosting 2028 Summer Olympics

Russia may bid for hosting the 2028 Summer Olympic Games, Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Alexander Zhukov told TASS on June 1.

"Potentially, Russia may hold the 2028 Summer Olympic Games. The event can be hosted not only by Moscow and St. Petersburg but also by Kazan and Sochi. This does not mean that bids will be submitted tomorrow but Russia has proved by hosting the 2014 Olympics that it can hold such large-scale events," Zhukov said.

"A host country for the 2024 Games will be elected at the IOC [International Olympic Committee] general assembly in Peru. There are two bids: one from Los Angeles and the other from Paris. It is now being seriously discussed that the hosts for both Olympiads will be elected in September, i.e. these two cities will share the years 2024 and 2028. Then a bid can only be filed for 2032 but this, like the discussion of Russian cities that can host the Olympics, is a purely hypothetical thing. No bids have been submitted," he added.