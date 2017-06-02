Putin says Trump should not be judged for pulling out of Climate Agreement

Russian President Vladimir Putin said U.S. President should not be judged for his decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said while answering questions at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Speaking at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Putin said: "I would refrain from judging President Trump right now because it was President Obama who made the decision (on joining the Paris Agreement - TASS), so maybe the new president believes it was not well-conceived, maybe he thinks there are not enough resources," Putin said.

"This situation needs to be thoroughly assessed," he added. At the same time, the Russian president pointed out that "it was possible not to withdraw from the Paris Agreement because it is a framework document so the United States’ obligations could have been changed."

Source: TASS