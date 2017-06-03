Putin asked Bill Clinton to consider option Russia might join NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he suggested to former U.S. President Bill Clinton that Russia might join NATO, Putin told American film director Oliver Stone in an interview for his new project, a series of conversations with the Russian leader.

"I remember one of our last meetings with President Clinton when he came to Moscow. During the meeting I said, ‘we should consider an option that Russia might join NATO.’ Clinton said, ‘Why not?’," Putin said.

Source: Tass