Now there is neither entrance nor exit at the Moscow metro
June 5, 2017
The Krasniye Vorota metro station. Source: Grigoriy Sisoev/RIA Novosti
The “Entrance” and “Exit” signs were removed from the doors of the Moscow metro, the First Deputy Metro Chief on the strategic development and client work Roman Latypov revealed, TASS reports.
"There are no longer red and green “Entrance” and “Exit” signs on the front door", he said.
He also said the old signs will be replaced by the station’s name, and a list of connections that can be made from each location.