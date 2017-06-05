Russia Beyond The Headlines

Now there is neither entrance nor exit at the Moscow metro

June 5, 2017 RBTH
Moscow metro
The Krasniye Vorota metro station. Source: Grigoriy Sisoev/RIA Novosti

The “Entrance” and “Exit” signs were removed from the doors of the Moscow metro, the First Deputy Metro Chief on the strategic development and client work Roman Latypov revealed, TASS reports.

"There are no longer red and green “Entrance” and “Exit” signs on the front door", he said.

He also said the old signs will be replaced by the station’s name, and a list of connections that can be made from each location.

