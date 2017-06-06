Kremlin denies new claims that Russia hacked U.S. election commission

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has strongly rejected new accusations that Russia allegedly staged cyber attacks against the U.S. election commission, calling them groundless, TASS reports.

"These are allegations (of Russia’s hacking the U.S. election commission before the 2016 presidential election), which absolutely do not reflect the reality, and we have not seen any other information or heard any arguments confirming that this information is true," Peskov told reporters.

"So, we strongly deny that this could have happened," Peskov said, noting that he has not read the report of U.S. intelligence agencies mentioned by mass media.

The Intercept portal wrote, citing a highly classified report of the U.S. National Security Agency, that Russian military intelligence allegedly carried out a cyber attack on at least one U.S. voting software and sent spear-phishing emails to over 100 local election officials just days before last November’s presidential election.