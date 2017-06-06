Russian MiG-31 jet intercepts Norwegian Air Force’s plane over Barents Sea

A Mikoyan MiG-31 fighter jet has intercepted a P-3C Orion anti-submarine warfare plane of the Norwegian Air Force over the Barents Sea near the Russian border, Russia’s Defense Ministry told on June 6, TASS reports.

After the Russian fighter jet approached the Norwegian plane, staying at a safe distance, the P-3C Orion aircraft changed its course and flew away from the Russian borders, the ministry’s press office reported.

"At about 12:30 pm Moscow time on June 6, Russia’s aerospace monitoring means detected an aircraft over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea performing a flight along the state border of the Russian Federation with its transponder turned off. A MiG-31 fighter from the Northern Fleet’s alert air defense forces was scrambled to intercept the target," the Defense Ministry said.

"The interceptor plane’s crew approached the target at a safe distance and visually identified it as a P-3C Orion anti-submarine warfare patrol aircraft of the Norwegian Air Force. After the Norwegian plane changed its flight route and flew away from the border of the Russian Federation, the MiG-31 fighter jet returned to its basic aerodrome," the Defense Ministry said.

This is the second instance of the interception of a NATO plane by Russian fighter jets over the day.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier that a Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet had intercepted and escorted a U.S. B-52 bomber, which was flying along Russia’s border over the Baltic Sea.