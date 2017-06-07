Lavrov calls diplomacy the oldest profession

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has emphasized the importance of diplomacy in the history of mankind, RNS reported on June 6.

"By the way, I am ready to defend the point of view that they incorrectly consider ‘that’ profession the oldest, because the oldest profession is diplomacy - because first you need to negotiate, and diplomacy is the art of negotiation," Lavrov said during a meeting with students from the Kant Baltic Federal University.

According to the minister, diplomacy is a very interesting job, especially when it brings results.