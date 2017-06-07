Would Putin take a shower next to a gay man?

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during an interview with American film director Oliver Stone, has spoken about taking showers with gay men, Bloomberg reports.

During the interview, Stone asked Putin if a law passed in 2013 outlawing gay propaganda to minors meant homosexuals faced discrimination. “There are no restrictions whatsoever,” Putin said, while comparing Russia to some Islamic nations where gay people face the death penalty.

But asked if he’d take a shower in a submarine next to a gay man, the Russian leader replied, laughing: “Well, I’d prefer not to shower with him. Why provoke him? But you know, I’m a judo master,” he added.