Gazprom to build 1,100 km of Power of Siberia pipeline in 2017

The contract on Russian gas deliveries to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline came into force in May 2015. Source: Anton Kavashkin/Global Look Press

Gazprom will construct over 1,100 km of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline against its total design length of 3,000 km, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Russian holding Vitaly Markelov told on June 8, TASS reports.

"We plan to construct over 1,100 km this year," he said. The construction plan for 2018 is over 600 km of the pipeline and the final decision will be made by the end of this year, Markelov added.

Gazprom and CPC started talks on a specific timeframe for initiation of gas deliveries to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, he said.

"We started this work in May 2017. We are currently interacting with China’s CNPC on clarification of our timeframe," the top manager said.

The contract on Russian gas deliveries to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline came into force in May 2015, Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Alexei Miller said earlier. Gas supplies are scheduled to start in four - six years after the contract becomes legally effective.