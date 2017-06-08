Russia calls on U.S. to plan airstrikes in Syria more thoroughly

Moscow calls on the U.S.-led international coalition fighting against the Islamic State terrorist group to be more careful when planning airstrikes on extremists in Syria to avoid deaths among the civilians, Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, TASS reports.

"We again call on the leadership of the anti-IS coalition to be more careful when planning the airstrikes of the alliance’s parties on the positions of terrorists in Syria," Zakharova told reporters on June 8.

"We have repeatedly stressed: such ill-thought steps exacerbate the sufferings of Syrian civilians, and the death toll among them is growing every day."

The diplomat noted that on June 3 the airstrike carried out by the U.S.-led coalition in Raqqa killed 43 civilians, and more than 30 people died on June 5 when the coalition’s missile and bombing raid targeted a group of refugees.

"Over the past month, more than 200 Syrians have been killed as a result of the coalition aviation’s actions in Raqqa and its outskirts," the diplomat said, stressing that this irresponsible military tactics is "unacceptable for the anti-terrorist alliance."

This casts doubt on the efficiency of these steps, Zakharova said.

On June 6, the staff of the Inherent Resolve operation, which the U.S. and a group of its allies are carrying out in Iraq and Syria, said the Air Force of the coalition had delivered a strike at the units of Syrian pro-government forces.

The staff explained for the attack by saying the units had allegedly penetrated a deconfliction zone and had posed danger for a military base in Al-Tanf where a camp for training the armed opposition units was located.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the coalition had imposed those deconfliction zones unilaterally and without consent from Damascus. Unlike the de-escalation zones, agreement on which was reached at the talks in Astana in May, these zones were not legitimate, he said.