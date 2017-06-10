Russia's Energy Ministry to take Saudi Arabian partners on tour to Siberia

Russia's Ministry of Energy still plans a tour for Saudi Arabian counterparts to Siberian projects in July, Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday.

"We plan a trip, everything will depend on our counterparts - whether they will have time," he said, adding if it is possible to have a one-day trip "we shall offer it, of course."

During the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Russian minister organized a trip for Saudi Arabian counterpart Khalid Al-Falih to Yamal. After the trip, the Saudi Arabian minister said in an interview with TASS that he was impressed and that Saudi Arabia may consider investing in the Arctic LNG project.

Al-Falih will visit Moscow next time in July to participate in a meeting of the monitoring committee, which will discuss fulfilment of the agreement on the oil production cut in May.