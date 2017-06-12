Russia Beyond The Headlines

Moscow to mark Russia Day with mass anthem singing, historic reenactments

June 12, 2017 TASS
Cheering Woman Under Russian Flag
Russia Day was established in 1994. Source: Getty Images

Celebrations of the Russia Day will include events taking place in almost all main streets, parks and gardens of the Russian capital, TASS reports.

Tverskaya Street will be the key focus of the festivities with historic reenactments from various periods and countries. Also, hundreds of Moscow students and members of youth and public organizations will sing the state anthem of the Russian Federation as part of the patriotic campaign on the Poklonnaya Hill. The traffic will be restricted in downtown Moscow.

Russia Day is the national holiday. It was established by the country’s presidential decree of June 2, 1994. The Declaration of State Sovereignty of Russia was adopted June 12, 1990.

