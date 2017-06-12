Russia Beyond The Headlines

Over 150 people detained in central Moscow for attending unauthorized rally

June 12, 2017 ITAR-TASS
RUSSIA PROTESTS
A young girl reacts after her friend was detained by police during a demonstration in downtown Moscow, June 12, 2017. Source: AP

Police have detained more than 150 people in downtown Moscow for taking part in an unauthorized rally of the opposition, the Interior Ministry’s press service told TASS.

"More than 150 people have been taken to police stations for violating public order," a spokesman said.

A total of 4,500 people took part in the unauthorized rally.

