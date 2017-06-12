Police detain opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow

The Moscow police detained opposition figure Alexei Navalny, the Interior Ministry’s press service said on June 12, TASS reports.

"Alexei Navalny, who posted on the Internet calls for moving from Sakharova Avenue, where the opposition’s authorized rally continues, to Tverskaya Street for participating in an unauthorized rally there, has been detained by the police, and now he is taken to a police station, where protocols on administrative offenses will be filed," the press service said.

The imputed violations, according to the Administrative Code’s articles, refer to violations of the established order in organization of a rally, meeting, demonstration or march. The documents later on will be presented to the court for further decisions.

The Moscow authorities had approved a rally, organized by the opposition, for June 12 from 38 Mashy Poryvayevoy Street to 9 Akademika Sakharova Avenue. On June 11 evening, some of the rally’s organizers called on the participants to relocate the rally to Tverskaya Street.