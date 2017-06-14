Mazda recalls more than 4,500 cars from Russia due to airbag problems

Mazda Motor Rus recalls more than 4,500 Mazda 5 cars from Russia, sold from February 2005 to September 2010, due to the risk of failure of airbags, the Federal Agency on Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) informed, TASS reported.

"Front passenger airbag switch installed as an accessory, side airbag and/or the curtain airbag that may not work properly in case of a side collision if the car configuration parameters were not updated properly when installing the switch are the reason for recalling Mazda 5 cars," Rosstandart said.

Configuration of the front passenger airbag switch will be checked and updated, all repair work will be free of charge for the owners.