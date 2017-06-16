Russia Beyond The Headlines

ISIS leader may have been killed by Russian airstrike in Syria

June 16, 2017 TASS
The strikes were carried out against targets in the strategic western province of Homs, though the U.S., which was given an hour’s notice of the attacks by Moscow, said that the sites hit were not in areas held by ISIS. Source: Reuters
The airstrike was carried out overnight to May 28 against a command post. Source: Reuters

Russia’s Defense Ministry has said it is verifying reports that the Islamic State terrorist group’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed by a Russian airstrike on the southern outskirts of Syria’s Raqqa in late May, TASS reports.

The airstrike was carried out overnight to May 28 against a command post, where the ISIS group’s leaders were meeting to discuss the routes for the terrorists’ exit from Raqqa through the so-called southern corridor, the ministry said in a statement.

"According to information, which is being verified via different channels, the meeting was also attended by the ISIS leader Ibrahim Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was eliminated in the strike," the ministry said.

Multimedia

Cadets

Young guns: What does the Caucasus cadet school teach boys and girls

Your opinion

News

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook