Russia, China expand cooperation in agriculture - Russian official

Russia and China have agreed to improve bilateral agricultural cooperation mechanisms, Russian deputy agriculture minister Yevgeny Gromyko told TASS by phone on June 18 from the Chinese city of Nanjing.

"We use every opportunity to discuss the issues of access for Russian meat and grain producers to the Chinese market," he said.

Nanjing, the capital of the eastern Chinese Jiangsu province, hosted the talks of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) agricultural ministers on June 16.

"The declaration, adopted after the ministerial meeting, reflects Russian initiatives regarding the expansion of bilateral trade in agricultural products and mutual investment in agricultural sectors of the BRICS nations," the deputy minister said.

On the sidelines of the event, the Russian delegation had a bilateral meeting with Chinese Deputy Agriculture Minister Qu Dongyu.

"We agreed that each side would prepare a list of ten priority issues for their further gradual solution," Gromyko said. "The Chinese partners supported our intention to promote Russian goods on the Chinese market."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend a meeting of foreign ministers from the BRICS nations due to begin in Bejing on June 18.

Source: TASS

