EU Council prolongs sanctions against Crimea for one year

The European Union has prolonged for one year restrictions against Crimea and Sevastopol. The decision was made by the EU foreign ministers at a meeting in Brussels, the EU’s press-service said. The sanctions were prolonged until June 23, 2018, TASS reports.

The sanctions against Crimea and Sevastopol were prolonged without a discussion.

The sanctions include prohibitions on imports of products originating in Crimea or Sevastopol into the EU; investment in Crimea or Sevastopol, meaning that no Europeans nor EU-based companies can buy real estate or entities in Crimea, finance Crimean companies or supply related services; tourism services in Crimea or Sevastopol, in particular, European cruise ships cannot call at ports in the Crimean peninsula, except in case of emergency; exports of certain goods and technologies to Crimean companies or for use in Crimea in the transport, telecommunications and energy sectors and related to the prospection, exploration and production of oil, gas and mineral resources. Technical assistance, brokering, construction or engineering services related to infrastructure in these sectors must not be provided either.