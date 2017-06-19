Russia Beyond The Headlines

Russia halts interaction with U.S. on memorandum of air safety in Syria

June 19, 2017 TASS
Hemeimeem air base in Syria
Russian Su-25 ground attack jet takes off at Hemeimeem air base in Syria. Source: AP

Russia is terminating its interaction with the United States under a memorandum on preventing air incidents in Syria over a downed Syrian Su-22 plane, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on June 19.

"The Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation ends from June 19 this year its interaction with the U.S. side under a memorandum on preventing incidents and providing for safe flights during operations in Syria and demands that the U.S. command carry out a careful investigation and report about its results and measures taken," the statement reads.

On June 18, an F/A-18E plane of the U.S. Air Force shot down Syria’s Sukhoi-22 fighter-bomber, which, according to the coalition’s headquarters, had dropped bombs near units of the Syrian Democratic Forces south of Tabqa (40 kilometers away from Raqqa). The Syrian Air Force command said in a statement that the Syrian plane was participating in an operation against the ISIS and described the U.S. attack as an openly aggressive act.

