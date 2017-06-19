Russia urges U.S. to ensure coordination in work on Syria

Sergei Lavrov: "The de-escalation zones are a possible option for moving forward jointly." Source: AP

Moscow calls on Washington to ensure coordination in the work on Syria and respect that country’s sovereignty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following the meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers on June 19, TASS reports.

"We call on the United States and all others who have their forces or their advisers ‘on the ground’ (in Syria) to ensure coordination in our work," the minister said.

"The de-escalation zones are a possible option for moving forward jointly."

"I invite everyone to avoid unilateral actions, respect Syria’s sovereignty and join our common work, which has been agreed with the Syrian government," Lavrov added.