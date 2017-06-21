Kremlin aide says Russia determined to respond to new U.S. sanctions

The U.S. Department of the Treasury added 38 individuals and entities to the sanctions list. Source: Konstantin Chalabov / RIA Novosti

Moscow is determined to respond to the new U.S. sanctions, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said, TASS reports.

"Of course, we are," he said when reporters asked him if Russia was going to respond to the new sanctions imposed by the United States.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the Kremlin viewed the expanding of the U.S. sanctions list as a regrettable move proving that "the sanctions policy, which is a far cry from being constructive, and, most importantly, from demonstrating political will be aimed at resolving the problem that we have in Ukraine, continues to be a priority."

The Kremlin spokesman added that Russian experts were currently considering possible retaliatory measures.

On June 20, the U.S. Department of the Treasury added 38 individuals and entities to the sanctions list. Among the sanctioned Russians are Deputy Economic Development Minister Sergei Nazarov, member of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Alexander Babakov, who is also the Presidential Envoy for Cooperation with Organizations Representing Russians Living Abroad, and two of his staffers, Alexander Vorobev and Mikhail Plisyuk. The list also includes the Molot-Oruzhiye company, which manufactures ordnance and accessories, and two companies from the Concord group owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin. Eleven individuals and companies from Crimea have also been added to the list.