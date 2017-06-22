Google.ru resumes operation after temporary block

A neon Google logo is seen as employees work at the Google office. Source: Reuters

One of Google.ru pages was included in the registry of banned Internet resources after it redirected to a website of a bookmaker’s office, a spokesman for Russia’s telecom and IT watchdog Roskomnadzor, Vadim Ampelonsky, told TASS.

Earlier on June 22, a single registry of banned websites, containing information prohibited in Russia, showed that access to www.google.ru was limited, but later the notification was removed. "Indeed, we included one of pages in .ru (domain for Russia) in the single registry, it redirected traffic to a website with banned information, this was a website of one of bookmaker’s offices, which was blocked upon the demand of a federal tax service," Ampelonsky told.

"We spoke with Google and they complied with the law, and after that we removed them from the registry."

Google has not provided any additional comments.