Russians consider Putin an influential historical personality

Russians were asked who they thought was the most influential historical personality by the Levada Center. The Soviet leader Joseph Stalin topped the poll with 38 percent.

Second place with 34 percent was shared by President Vladimir Putin and poet Alexander Pushkin. The famous wordsmith has been on list since 1989, when the survey was first conducted. This year also marks the first time Putin has made it into the top three.

Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin scooped third place with 32 percent of Russians considering him the most influential historical figure. Lenin’s popularity has fallen slightly compared to recent years.

In total, 20 well-known names made it on the Levada Center's list including Emperor Peter I, cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, commanders Georgy Zhukov and Mikhail Kutuzov, poet Sergei Yesenin, and scientists Isaac Newton and Albert Einstein.

The poll was conducted from April 7-10, with 1,600 Russians taking part.